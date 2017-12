Dec 29 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS REPRIMANDS LESHI‘S SHAREHOLDERS JIA YUETING, JIA YUEFANG

* SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS JIA YUETING, JIA YUEFANG HAVE VIOLATED EXCHANGE REGULATIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zLKNZr Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)