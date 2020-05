May 27 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Stock Exchange:

* SAYS TIANGUANG ZHONGMAO'S LISTING STATUS WILL BE TERMNIATED ON MAY 27 AFTER ITS SHARE PRICES CLOSED BELOW FACE VALUE FOR 20 DAYS IN A ROW BETWEEN APRIL 9 AND MAY 11 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2X3n3yA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)