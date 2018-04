April 9 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH TENCENT ON FINANCIAL CLOUD-RELATED COOPERATIONS

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER IN DISCUSSION TO SELL PARTIAL STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO TENCENT, TRADING IN SHARES SUSPENDED FROM APRIL 9 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Jw6cvQ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)