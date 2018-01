Jan 2(Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd

* Says co’s Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit set up an Indonesia-based JV PT. Sunline Master International with P.T. MASTER SISTEM TEKNOLOGI

* Says registered capital of the JV is 20 billion rupiah

* Says co is holding 50 percent stake in the JV via co’s wholly owned unit

* Previous news was disclosed on Nov. 7, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TikA6t

