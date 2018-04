BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunline Tech's Shareholders To Sell 7.14 Pct Stake To Tencent Affiliate

April 22 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd :

* SAYS 10 SHAREHOLDERS AGREE TO SELL A COMBINED 7.14 PERCENT STAKE TO TENCENT’S INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE FOR 388.7 MILLION YUAN ($61.75 million)

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH TENCENT’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON CLOUD-RELATED PROJECT

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES TO RESUME ON APRIL 23 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2K78PV4; bit.ly/2qSE8Kj; bit.ly/2K1ovct Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)