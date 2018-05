May 7 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 900 MILLION YUAN ($141.42 million) CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* SAYS IT SCRAPS BOND ISSUE PLAN ANNOUNCED IN 2017 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wixa7k ; bit.ly/2K29A0T Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)