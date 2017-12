Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd:

* SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM, WHICH INCLUDES PARTNERS SUCH AS TBRJ FUND I AND BAIN CAPITAL ASIA FUND III, TO ACQUIRE TRANS MALDIVIAN AIRWAYS PRIVATE LIMITED

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $10 MILLION FOR A 5 PERCENT STAKE IN TRANS MALDIVIAN AIRWAYS PRIVATE LIMITED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2B8ohzo Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)