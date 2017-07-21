BRIEF-Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Chongqing-based unit to sign commission contract with jewelry firm

July 21(Reuters) - Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says co's Chongqing-based real estate property management unit will sign a two-year commission contract with a Chongqing-based jewelry firm, which is controlled by co's actual controller

* Says unit will provide services of planning, investment attraction, operation and management for the jewelry culture development firm's project

* Says the jewelry culture development firm needs to pay management fees to co's unit

