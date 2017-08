July 28 (Reuters) - ShenZhen Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd

* Says Shenzhen-based technology unit will invest 6 million yuan to set up a JV in Shenzhen with an internet of things firm

* The JV will be engaged in internet of things and multimedia advertisement related business

* Says unit will hold 60 percent voting power in JV

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3RFeJQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)