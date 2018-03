March 20 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT AND PARTNERS PLAN TO SET UP COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN QIANHAI WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 150 MILLION YUAN ($23.70 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FUX0Pa Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3288 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)