Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Zowee Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to invest in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) related project worth about 1.0 billion yuan ($150.56 million) in Nanchang city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zOP3Z6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6420 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)