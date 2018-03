March 26 (Reuters) - Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY SALES ABOUT RMB18.09 BILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 19.8%

* FY NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31 2017 ABOUT RMB3.76 BILLION, UP 27.6 PERCENT

* ‍PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.75 PER ORDINARY SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: