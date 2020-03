March 23 (Reuters) - Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY REVENUE RMB22.67 BILLION VERSUS RMB20.95 BILLION

* IF COVID-19 OUTBREAK SITUATION IS NOT IMPROVED, PRODUCTION CAPACITY MAY EXPERIENCE UNDERUTILIZATION

* AT PRESENT, UTILIZATION RATE OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF GROUP STILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED