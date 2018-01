Jan 29(Reuters) - Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to be 50 million yuan to 75 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 45.8 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are assets reconstruction and investment on internet service business as well as unload of other company's stock Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JzBqQc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)