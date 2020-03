BRIEF-Shepherd Neame Announces Cessation Of All Non-Contractual Capital Expenditure In Brewery And Pub Estate

March 19 (Reuters) - Shepherd Neame Ltd:

* SHEPHERD NEAME LTD - UPDATE AND CANCELLATION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

* SHEPHERD NEAME LTD - CESSATION OF ALL NON-CONTRACTUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN BREWERY AND PUB ESTATE FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE IN RESPONSE TO VIRUS

* SHEPHERD NEAME LTD - MINIMISING ALL EXPENDITURE TO LOWEST LEVEL POSSIBLE IN RESPONSE TO VIRUS

* SHEPHERD NEAME LTD - SUSPENSION OF RENT RECEIPTS FROM MONDAY 16(TH) MARCH TO SUPPORT OUR TENANTS IN RESPONSE TO VIRUS

* SHEPHERD NEAME LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS VOLUNTARILY AGREEING TO TAKE A TEMPORARY 20% PAY REDUCTION

* SHEPHERD NEAME LTD - CANCEL INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 6P PER SHARE WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED ON 11(TH) MARCH AND WOULD HAVE BEEN PAYABLE ON 2(ND) APRIL 2020