Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp:

* SHERRITT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $115 MILLION UNIT OFFERING

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORP - ‍PRICING AND INCREASE IN SIZE OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED UNIT OFFERING OF $100 MILLION TO $115 MILLION​

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL SAYS OFFERING WILL BE COMPRISED OF 82.1 MILLION UNITS ISSUED AT A PRICE OF $1.40 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: