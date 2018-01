Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp:

* SHERRITT PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF TROPICAL CYCLONE AVA ON ITS AMBATOVY OPERATIONS

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL - ‍PRELIMINARY REVIEW IDENTIFIED DAMAGE TO EQUIPMENT IS EXPECTED TO DELAY RESTART IN PRODUCTION UNTIL END OF JAN

* SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORP - ALSO, DAMAGE INCURRED BY ACID PRODUCTION FACILITIES WILL NECESSITATE REPAIRS THAT WILL AFFECT PACE OF PRODUCTION RAMP UP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: