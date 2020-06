June 30 (Reuters) - Sheung Yue Group Holdings Ltd:

* SHEUNG YUE GROUP - FY REVENUE HK$351.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$241.6 MILLION

* SHEUNG YUE GROUP HOLDINGS - FY PROFIT HK$1.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$45.3 MILLION

* SHEUNG YUE GROUP - EXPECT NEXT YEAR WILL REMAIN TO BE VERY CHALLENGING TO BUSINESS