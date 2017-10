Sept 22 (Reuters) - SHF COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES AG

* H1 SALES AT 2.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* H1 EBIT LOSS AT 184 THOUSAND EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 867 THOUSAND EUROS YEAR AGO

* ADJUSTS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FY

* NOW SEES FY REVENUE OF 6 MILLION EUROS AND BALANCED RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)