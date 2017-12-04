FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shibaura Mechatronics says business and capital alliance with engineering unit of Shin-Etsu Chemical
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 4, 2017 / 7:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Shibaura Mechatronics says business and capital alliance with engineering unit of Shin-Etsu Chemical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Shibaura Mechatronics Corp

* Says it signs business and capital alliance with Tokyo-based engineering firm, which is wholly owned unit of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd , on Dec. 4

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on mechatronics related equipment manufacture, development and sale

* Says Tokyo-based engineering firm will acquire 2.6 million shares of the company from Toshiba Corp, effective Dec. 20 to Dec. 25

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ig22nR;goo.gl/Hfmsj7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.