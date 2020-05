BRIEF-Shield Therapeutics Closes London And Newcastle Offices

May 1 (Reuters) - Shield Therapeutics PLC:

* CLOSED BOTH OUR LONDON AND NEWCASTLE OFFICES

* CONTINUING TO DEVOTE SIGNIFICANT EFFORT TO SECURE A COMMERCIALISATION PARTNER FOR USA

* ASK PHARMA, OUR PARTNER IN CHINA, WAS ABLE TO CONTINUE WORKING WITH US DURING LOCKDOWN IN CHINA

* OUR CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNERS CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE FERACCRU FOR US WITHOUT DISRUPTION

* UNAUDITED REVENUES FOR 2019 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE £0.7 MILLION

* UNAUDITED CASH BALANCES AT 31 MARCH 2020 AMOUNTED TO £11.3 MILLION AND GROUP’S CASH RUNWAY EXTENDS INTO Q1 OF 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: