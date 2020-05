May 21 (Reuters) - Shield Therapeutics Plc:

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS - PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC - FY REVENUES OF £0.7 MILLION (2018: £11.9 MILLION)

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC - FY LOSS FOR YEAR OF £8.8 MILLION (2018: £1.8 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: