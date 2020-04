April 22 (Reuters) - Shield Therapeutics PLC:

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC - CARL STERRITT HAS INFORMED CO OF DECISION TO RESIGN FROM BOARD AND ROLE AS CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC - TIM WATTS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER