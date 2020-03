BRIEF-Shield Therapeutics Says Feraccru/Accrufer Approved For Treatment Of Iron Deficiency In Adults

March 17 (Reuters) - Shield Therapeutics PLC:

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC - FERACCRU/ACCRUFER APPROVED FOR TREATMENT OF IRON DEFICIENCY IN ADULTS WITH OR WITHOUT ANAEMIA IN USA, EU & SWITZERLAND

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS - IN STUDY, FERACCRU/ACCRUFER CLEARLY DEMONSTRATED EFFECTIVENESS, BUT DID NOT ACHIEVE NON-INFERIORITY COMPARED TO IV IRON THERAPY

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC - BOARD HAS INSTIGATED AN IMMEDIATE INDEPENDENT REVIEW INTO ANALYSIS OF DATASETS RELATING TO STUDY OF FERACCRU/ACCRUFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: