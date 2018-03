BRIEF-Shield Therapeutics Says ‍Receives EU Commission Approval For Broadening Of Indication For Feraccru To Treatment Of Iron Deficiency In Adults​

March 27 (Reuters) - Shield Therapeutics Plc:

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS - ‍RECEIVES EU COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR BROADENING OF INDICATION FOR FERACCRU TO TREATMENT OF IRON DEFICIENCY IN ADULTS​

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS - ‍EC ADOPTED DECISION TO EXTEND APPROVED INDICATION FOR FERACCRU TO INCLUDE TREATMENT OF ALL ADULTS WITH IRON DEFICIENCY OR WITHOUT ANAEMIA​

* SHIELD THERAPEUTICS- ‍EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL GOVERNS MARKETING OF FERACCRU IN ALL 28 EU MEMBER COUNTRIES, AS WELL AS ICELAND, NORWAY AND LIECHTENSTEIN​