March 31 (Reuters) - Shifang Holding Ltd:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 122.5% TO RMB122.4 MILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 139.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 164.4 MILLION

* GROUP'S OPERATION PERFORMANCE AND CASH FLOW MAY BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED DUE TO PROLONGUED CORONAVIRUS