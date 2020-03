March 30 (Reuters) - ShiftPixy Inc:

* SHIFTPIXY INC FILES FOR COMMON STOCK OFFERING OF UP TO $11.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SHIFTPIXY INC - IN ADDITION, OFFERING PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS TO PURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF UP TO $11.5 MILLION