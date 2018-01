Jan 22 (Reuters) - ShiftPixy Inc:

* SHIFTPIXY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 14.6 PERCENT TO $6.5 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS BILLINGS GREW 14.7% TO $40.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $35.0 MILLION FOR 2017 Q1

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS GROSS BILLINGS FOR FISCAL Q2 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $60 MILLION TO $65 MILLION