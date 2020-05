May 12 (Reuters) - ShiftPixy Inc:

* SHIFTPIXY INC SAYS INCURRED RECURRING LOSSES RESULTING IN ACCUMULATED DEFICIT OF $38.1 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 29, 2020 - SEC FILING

* SHIFTPIXY INC SAYS CONDITIONS OF INCREASING RECURRING LOSSES RAISE SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT AS TO ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN Source text: (bit.ly/35UhRQm) Further company coverage: