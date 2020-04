April 14 (Reuters) - Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM CHINA’S MEDICAL PRODUCT REGULATOR TO ADD “FEVER, COUGH AND FATIGUE CASED BY MILD, NORMAL TYPES OF NEW CORONAVIRUS-CAUSED PNEUMONIA” AS NEW INDICATION IN ITS TCM PRODUCT

* SAYS CHINA'S MEDICAL PRODUCT REGULATOR ASKS THE COMPANY TO KEEP COLLECTING DATA ON THE MEDICINE'S EFFICACY AND SAFETY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3bj2bs9 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)