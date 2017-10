Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says subsidiary plans to boost capital of U.S. unit Yiling Pharmaceutical Inc to $16.8 million from $8.3 million

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hy3L21; bit.ly/2frY5SQ

