FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shiloh Industries amends credit agreement dated Oct 25, 2013​
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 3:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Shiloh Industries amends credit agreement dated Oct 25, 2013​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shiloh Industries Inc:

* Shiloh Industries Inc says co, Shiloh Holdings Netherlands BV, units of co entered amendment, dated Oct 31, 2017 to credit agreement dated Oct 25, 2013​

* Shiloh Industries Inc says amendment modifies aggregate amount of financing provided by credit agreement up to $350 million - SEC filing​

* Shiloh Industries Inc says ‍amendment also extends maturity date to five years from date of amendment to October 31, 2022 ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2z91Jgc) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.