BRIEF-Shiloh Industries Q4 Loss Per Share $0.04

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shiloh Industries Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* - SEES FY 2018 WITH ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $73 MILLION TO $76 MILLION

* - QTRLY REVENUE $264.2 MILLION VERSUS $281.7 MLN‍​

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES - EXPECTS ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 4PCT TO 5PCT OF REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018

* - DURING Q4, CO INCURRED RESTRUCTURING EXPENSE OF $4.8 MILLION

* - SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $73 MILLION TO $76 MILLION‍​

* - QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13