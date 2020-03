BRIEF-Shiloh Industries Says Qtrly Net Loss Was $3.7 Mln Or $0.16 Cents Per Basic Share

March 3 (Reuters) - Shiloh Industries Inc:

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET LOSS WAS $3.7 MILLION OR $0.16 CENTS PER BASIC SHARE

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE $243.5 MILLION

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC - “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO DELIVER OUR ORIGINAL 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE”

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC - MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2020 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC LOSS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) $0.12