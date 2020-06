June 16 (Reuters) - Shilpa Medicare Ltd:

* APPROVED TO ACQUIRE FTF PHARMA PVT LTD

* APPROVED TO BUY AUXILLA PHARMACEUTICALS AND RESEARCH LLP VIA UNIT

* SHILPA MEDICARE LTD - GROSS SALE CONSIDERATION FOR FTF PHARMA DEAL AT 750 MLN RUPEES

* UNIT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 60 MILLION RUPEES IN AUXILLA