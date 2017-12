Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shilpa Medicare Ltd:

* SAYS GOT 483 OBSERVATIONS FROM U.S. FDA IN RELATION TO SEZ FORMULATION FACILITIES SITUATED AT JADCHERLA, TELANGANA

* SAYS TOTAL 10 OBSERVATIONS WERE CITED DURING CLOSE UP MEETING

* SAYS 7 OBSERVATIONS ARE IMPROVEMENT IN PROCEDURES AND PRACTICES

* SAYS 3 OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO SETTING OF ANALYTICAL SPECIFICATIONS, TEST PROCEDURES, METHOD VALIDATION