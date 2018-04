April 23 (Reuters) - Shilpa Medicare Ltd:

* GOT EU-GMP CERTIFICATION FROM AUSTRIAN AGENCY AGES FOR 2 API MANUFACTURING PLANTS IN KARNATAKA,FORMULATION FACILITY IN TELANGANA

* AUSTRIAN AGENCY AGES CARRIED OUT AUDIT OF API PLANTS BETWEEN JAN 16-24 AND FORMULATION FACILITY BETWEEN JAN 25-31