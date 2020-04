April 6 (Reuters) - Shilpa Medicare Ltd:

* THROUGH UK UNIT KOANAA HEALTHCARE, GETS UK MHRA APPROVAL FOR IMATINIB ORAL SOLUTION

* IMATINIB ORAL SOLUTION IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN THE UK IN Q2 OF 2020

* IMATINIB ORAL SOLUTION EXPECTED TO HAVE PATENT PROTECTION UNTIL 2038