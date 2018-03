March 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SHIMAMURA’S GROUP OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY FELL 10 PERCENT ON THE YEAR TO ABOUT 44 BILLION YEN FOR THE YEAR ENDED FEBRUARY - NIKKEI

* SHIMAMURA'S SALES FOR THE YEAR ENDED FEBRUARY ARE SEEN ROUGHLY FLAT AT AROUND 567 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI