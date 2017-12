Dec 19 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* SHIMAMURA OPERATING PROFIT SEEN 9% LOWER TO ABOUT 36 BILLION YEN FOR THE MAR-NOV PERIOD - NIKKEI

* SHIMAMURA SALES SEEN FLAT AT ABOUT 428 BILLION YEN FOR THE MAR-NOV PERIOD - NIKKEI

* SHIMAMURA EXISTING STORE SALES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER SEEN DOWN 6.5 PERCENT - NIKKEI