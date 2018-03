March 9 (Reuters) - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd:

* Issuance Of CNY950 Million 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2021

* ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE ABOUT CNY937 MILLION

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS AND FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: