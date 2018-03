March 27 (Reuters) - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ‍RMB7.840 BILLION​ VERSUS RMB5,172 MILLION

* BOARD PROPOSED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK60 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE RMB70.426 BILLION VERSUS RMB59.286 BILLION

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT AVERAGE SELLING PRICES AND PROFIT WILL FURTHER BOOST IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: