April 3 (Reuters) - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd:

* ‍SHANGHAI SHIMAO, SHIMAO JIANSHE & SHIMAO NEW MILES TO INCREASE REGISTERED CAPITAL OF SHIMAO NEW MILES FROM RMB1.87 BILLION TO RMB16 BILLION​

* UPON COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE, GROUP’S STAKE IN SHIMAO NEW MILES WILL BE REDUCED TO 70%

* SHANGHAI LONGTING ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CENTER TO CONTRIBUTE RMB4.94 BILLION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 30% OF ENLARGED STAKE OF SHIMAO NEW MILES