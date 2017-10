Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shin-Nihon Tatemono Co Ltd

* Says it acquires Tokyo-based land with site area of 279.43 square meters on Oct. 6, at an undisclosed price

* Says it takes out loans of 1.4 billion yen on Oct. 6, with interest rate of 1.895 percent and maturity date of June 30, 2020

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1EyTB4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)