April 6 (Reuters) - Shine Justice:

* UPDATES ON MESH CLASS ACTION

* ON 3 MARCH 2020, COURT ORDERED THAT THERE BE JUDGMENTS FOR THREE APPLICANTS COLLECTIVELY TOTALLING $2.6 MILLION

* RESPONDENTS ETHICON SÀRL, ETHICON, INC. AND JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL HAVE APPEALED COURT’S JUDGEMENT AND ASSOCIATED ORDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: