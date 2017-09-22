FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shineco Inc enters into strategic cooperation agreement to establish apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 9:02 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Shineco Inc enters into strategic cooperation agreement to establish apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Shineco Inc

* Shineco Inc enters into strategic cooperation agreement to establish an apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China

* Shineco - ‍Through its unit entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Jianjun Wang to establish an apocynum industrial park in Xinjiang, China​

* Shineco Inc - Upon closing of agreement, Shineco will own 95% of equity interest of Xinjiang Taihe

* Shineco - Pursuant to agreement, Wang and co have agreed to establish a joint venture company namely, Xinjiang Shineco Taihe Agriculture Technology Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.