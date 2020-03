March 30 (Reuters) - Shineroad International Holdings Ltd :

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED GROUP’S BUSINESS IN Q1 OF 2020

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY STALL BUSINESS GROWTH OF 2020

* FY REVENUE RMB579.9 MILLION, UP 10.3%

* FY PROFIT FOR YEAR AND ATTRIBUTABLE RMB30.0 MILLION, UP 6.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: