Nov 30 (Reuters) - Shinto Holdings Inc

* Says it issued 2 million new shares and raised 200 million yen through private placement to Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Company Limited and SATURDAY CO LTD

* Says it issued 454,500 new shares and raised 50 million yen through private placement to DADU(HONG KONG)CO.,LIMITED

* Payment date on Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fKfLdX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)