BRIEF-Shionogi Accelerates Development Of Potential Covid-19 Treatments And Vaccine

April 28 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* SHIONOGI ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENTS AND VACCINE

* SHIONOGI - INITIATED COLLABORATIVE RESEARCH TO IDENTIFY DRUGS ACTIVE AGAINST COVID-19 WITH HOKKAIDO UNIVERSITY RESEARCH CENTER FOR ZOONOSIS CONTROL

* SHIONOGI - ACCELERATING COVID-19 DRUG DISCOVERY EFFORTS WITH AIM OF STARTING CLINICAL TRIALS LATER THIS YEAR

* SHIONOGI - PLANS TO START CLINICAL TRIALS IN JAPAN WITHIN YEAR FOR A RECOMBINANT PROTEIN VACCINE FOR COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: