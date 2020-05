May 26 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* NOTICE REGARDING TETRA BECOMING A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SHIONOGI

* SHIONOGI WILL HAVE ALL GLOBAL RIGHTS TO BPN14770 AND ALL TETRA COMPOUNDS AS RESULT OF ACQUISITION

* IMPACT OF TETRA ACQUISITION TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON FY2020/21 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS FORECAST AT THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: